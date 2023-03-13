Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,832. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

