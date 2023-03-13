Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMGA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. 21,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,702. The company has a market cap of $302.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired 3,323,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,508,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,400,245.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Further Reading

