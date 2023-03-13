Ontology Gas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.93 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $95.43 million and $4.93 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,821,775 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

