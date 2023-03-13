Ontology Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $187.64 million and $3.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.34 or 0.06941234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

