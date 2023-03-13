Oppenheimer Raises Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $44.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
PLRX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 186,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.