Oppenheimer Raises Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $44.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 186,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.