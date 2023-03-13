Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Oppenheimer

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OPT opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Opthea has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 16.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

