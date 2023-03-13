Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Oppenheimer

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.
Opthea Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPT opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Opthea has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 16.32.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
