OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
Shares of OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
