OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 815,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 66,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

