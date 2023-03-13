Oracle’s (ORCL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. 4,949,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,485. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

