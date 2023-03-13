OriginTrail (TRAC) Achieves Market Cap of $121.21 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $121.21 million and $1.37 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00417207 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.28200461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

