Oxen Price Up 7.9% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $164,236.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,871.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00340152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00636794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00081968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00530425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,260,779 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.