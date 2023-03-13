Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZGet Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $64,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,836 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

