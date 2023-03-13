PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

