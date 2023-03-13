PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PACW traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 69,472,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,189. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,435 shares of company stock worth $1,141,039. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

