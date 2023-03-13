Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,859. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.