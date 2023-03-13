Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 73.6% in February

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.