Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 73.6% in February

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Further Reading

