Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,304.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Paramount Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 337,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.