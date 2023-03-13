Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$28.73 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POU. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

