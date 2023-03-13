Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Up 96.2% in February

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,700 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 1,215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Parex Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Parex Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,059. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

