Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Park Place Energy Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16.
About Park Place Energy
Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Place Energy (PKPL)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.