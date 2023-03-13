Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRKA remained flat at $0.43 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

