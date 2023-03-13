Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.87. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.60.

Insider Activity

Pason Systems Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

