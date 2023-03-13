Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

