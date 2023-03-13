PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,351 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $94,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

