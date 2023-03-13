Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 268,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,897. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysafe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 75.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 434,300 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 170.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

