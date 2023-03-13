PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
PMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 1,427,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on PMT. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
