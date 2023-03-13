Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 381,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,565. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,534. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 832,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.