Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,061. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

