Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,709,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 3,240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,774.5 days.

PHGUF stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $795.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

