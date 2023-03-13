Philcoin (PHL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $629,843.13

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $629,843.13 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

