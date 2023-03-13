Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Up 81.6% in February

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the February 13th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $7.65 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Investec raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 665 ($8.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.14.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Stories

