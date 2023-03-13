Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.5 %

FENG opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

