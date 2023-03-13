PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.43 and last traded at $99.33. Approximately 1,250,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 944,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

