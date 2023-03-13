Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. 34,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,153. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

