Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.01. 34,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,153. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
