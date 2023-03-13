Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $3.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
BIRD has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.
Allbirds Price Performance
Allbirds stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
