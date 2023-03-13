Piper Sandler Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $53.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.