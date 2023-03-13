Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Down 7.4 %

MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. National Pension Service grew its position in MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

