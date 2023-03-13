Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Hits $213,803.97

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.37 million and approximately $213,803.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00145851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

