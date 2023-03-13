Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.25 million and $154,614.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00042890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

