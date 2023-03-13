Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8 %

PAGP stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $21,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

