PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 661,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PlayAGS Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

