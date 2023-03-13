PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.
MYPS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,756. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
