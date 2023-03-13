PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

MYPS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,756. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

