PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $405,775.60

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $133.82 or 0.00597812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $64,980.35 and approximately $405,775.60 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00428733 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,503.34 or 0.28979532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.