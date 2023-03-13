Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $44.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 155,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

