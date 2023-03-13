Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 228,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,971. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

