Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 228,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,971. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

