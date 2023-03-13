PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 12th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
Read More
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.