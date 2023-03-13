Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $942,188.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,267,707 shares in the company, valued at $28,338,403.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,453,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,917. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

