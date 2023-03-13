Porch Group (PRCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Porch Group Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 407,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $942,188.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,267,707 shares in the company, valued at $28,338,403.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,453,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,917. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group
Porch Group Company Profile
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.