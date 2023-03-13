Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in February

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,232,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 5,382,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62,323.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Poste Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $8.07 during trading hours on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

