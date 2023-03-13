PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127.31 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $834,327.72 and $127.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00336550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,216,506 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

