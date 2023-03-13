Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Barclays

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:POW traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$35.83. 958,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,564. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.71. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.89.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

