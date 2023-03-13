PRA Group’s (PRAA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,531. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PRA Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

